LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

