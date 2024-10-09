Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.
TSE PEY opened at C$15.73 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,775 shares of company stock valued at $462,667 and sold 241,511 shares valued at $3,512,730. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
