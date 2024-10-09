Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.