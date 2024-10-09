STP Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, STP has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $86.35 million and $7.66 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.96 or 0.99988467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04439015 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,132,514.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

