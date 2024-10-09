Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $174.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2,875,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,388 shares.The stock last traded at $153.88 and had previously closed at $160.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

