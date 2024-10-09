Investors Buy Large Volume of VanEck Gold Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 166,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 131,693 call options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $41.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

