Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,280 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the typical volume of 4,669 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36,000.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

