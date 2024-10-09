Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Patterson Companies traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 331947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

