SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 225,741 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 182,314 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 92,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,876 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $171.07 and a one year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

