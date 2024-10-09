CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

