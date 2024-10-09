Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Clariant Trading Down 1.1 %

Clariant Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

