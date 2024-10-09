AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 8% – Time to Buy?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 11.59%.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

