Ignition Price Hits $62,153.46 on Top Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $542,142.73 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $62,153.46 or 0.99801624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00253644 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 512 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 876.85671997 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 62,391.98010707 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $777,906.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

