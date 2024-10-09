Threshold Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Threshold has a market cap of $237.89 million and $4.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.90 or 1.00139535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02410361 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,814,340.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

