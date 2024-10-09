FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head to Head Analysis

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $120.30 million 2.36 $20.90 million $1.13 12.83 FVCBankcorp $43.99 million 5.04 $3.82 million $0.24 51.33

This table compares First Bank and FVCBankcorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 14.48% 12.38% 1.30% FVCBankcorp 4.44% 7.16% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bank and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Summary

First Bank beats FVCBankcorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

