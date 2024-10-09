Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$15.43

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TA stock opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$8.22 and a twelve month high of C$14.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4475209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,217 shares of company stock worth $1,397,220. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

