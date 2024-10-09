Comparing Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) & GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and GRI Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -760.32% -83.45% -45.76% GRI Bio N/A -331.02% -174.48%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio has a beta of -1.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 GRI Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and GRI Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aeterna Zentaris currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,521.62%. Given Aeterna Zentaris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeterna Zentaris is more favorable than GRI Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of GRI Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of GRI Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and GRI Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $2.37 million 2.79 -$16.55 million ($14.86) -0.25 GRI Bio N/A N/A -$13.04 million N/A N/A

GRI Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats GRI Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development. The company also develops ADAIR and ADMIR for treatment of attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

