Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $14.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRAD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.06.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

