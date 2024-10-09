Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

CHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$556.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.00 million. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director David Levenson acquired 46,000 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00. Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

