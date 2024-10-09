CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CINT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

CINT stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.15. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

