Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$0.69

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWM. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 7.4 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$124.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. Analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

