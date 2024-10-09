Head to Head Survey: Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) & Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI)

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calidi Biotherapeutics and Lexeo Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 1,099.96 -$29.22 million N/A N/A Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 443.49 -$66.39 million ($22.29) -0.39

Calidi Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -103.43% -51.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calidi Biotherapeutics and Lexeo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Calidi Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,443.21%. Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 153.06%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Calidi Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

