Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$84.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$87.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.68.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.35. The company had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.58 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.7104528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

