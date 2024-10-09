Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $26.28

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

