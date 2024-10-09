Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price at $37.50

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

