Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.28.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Insiders Place Their Bets
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$22.26 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company has a market cap of C$363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.