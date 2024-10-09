Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Company insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$22.26 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company has a market cap of C$363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

