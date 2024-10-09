Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $7.09

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.67 on Friday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $112,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

