Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.6 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.