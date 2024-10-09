Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$48.57

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.57.

A number of analysts have commented on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$38.42 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.43 and a 1-year high of C$44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The stock has a market cap of C$718.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

