Hedron Price Reaches $0.0000 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $208.10 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

