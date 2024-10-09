Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $24.17

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
