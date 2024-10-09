Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $2.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.09% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

