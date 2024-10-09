Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.38

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

WDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.3808463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$38,905.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. Also, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$38,905.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

