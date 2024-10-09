Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.45) price objective on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.42. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480.20 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.81). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

