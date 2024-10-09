Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.45) price objective on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 586.42. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 480.20 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.81). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16 and a beta of 0.27.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
