Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Price Target at GBX 910

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.91).

Several analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.96) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 769.40 ($10.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4,053.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 758.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

