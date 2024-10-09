Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $270.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.16 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,048 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.