Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.