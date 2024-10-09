Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,160. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Couchbase by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

