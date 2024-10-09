Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CELC. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Celcuity stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 31.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

