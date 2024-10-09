Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSVN opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $344.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,603.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,603.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,660.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,153,684. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank7

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.