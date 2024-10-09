Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSVN opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $344.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,603.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,603.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,660.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,153,684. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

