Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EFX opened at $286.34 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.74.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

