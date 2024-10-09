Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.66 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

