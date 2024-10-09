Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,374 shares of company stock worth $2,037,548. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.