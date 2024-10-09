Triumph Financial (TFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Triumph Financial stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.
Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.
