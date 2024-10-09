Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £271,250 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Meehan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84), for a total value of £271,250 ($354,992.80).

Ramsdens Stock Down 0.7 %

RFX stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.35. The stock has a market cap of £66.51 million, a P/E ratio of 868.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.63 ($3.10).

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

