Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Insider Victoria Garrad Sells 9,000 Shares

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42).

GTLY opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

