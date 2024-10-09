Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.