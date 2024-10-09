National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$481.90 million.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.7 %

RCH stock opened at C$39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.83. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$37.39 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total transaction of C$161,009.20. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $361,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.