BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Elisabeth Scott Purchases 2,200 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £11,748 ($15,374.95).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

BRWM opened at GBX 518 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.89. The firm has a market cap of £990.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,400.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48,571.43%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Stories

