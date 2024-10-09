Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Insider Heather MacCallum Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) insider Heather MacCallum purchased 8,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,217.51).
Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.28) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.30. The stock has a market cap of £347.04 million, a P/E ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 0.40.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
