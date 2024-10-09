Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Insider Heather MacCallum Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) insider Heather MacCallum purchased 8,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,217.51).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.28) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 155.13 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.30. The stock has a market cap of £347.04 million, a P/E ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

